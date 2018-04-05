EU says Facebook breach unacceptable as 1 million affected in Europe

Brussels, 5 April 2018 (MIA) - Facebook's data breach was unacceptable, the European Commission said Thursday, as it sought to meet company officials after revelations that 87 million users were affected, including more than 1 million from Europe.

"For the European Commission, the unauthorized access to and further misuse of personal data belonging to Facebook users is not acceptable," said Christian Wigand, a commission spokesman.

The US social media giant admitted on Wednesday that it had "improperly shared" the personal data of 87 million Facebook users - an increase of more than 30 million from previous estimates - with the British data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica.

The firm used the information, without users' consent, to help US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Wigand noted that Facebook's announcement on Wednesday confirmed that European users had been impacted by the data privacy scandal.

Facebook said that the data of more than 1 million users from Britain had been affected. Up to 310,000 users in Germany had also been impacted, Facebook Germany told dpa.

Wigand said that in response to a letter sent by EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova last week seeking further information on the issue, Facebook had already reached out and "showed willingness to engage" with the commission.

"Currently, we are in touch to arrange for high-level contacts in the coming days," Wigand said.

Jourova was also set to follow up with European and British data protection authorities investigating the scandal, and additionally with the US Federal Trade Commission, which is looking into the case in the US. lk/15:01

