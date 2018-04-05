Italy government talks end in stalemate, more next week

Rome, 5 April 2018 (MIA) - Talks to try to break the stalemate following Italy’s inconclusive election have failed to make progress, the president said on Thursday, calling for parties to be responsible in fresh consultations next week.

In two days of meetings with head of state Sergio Mattarella, political leaders did not appear to shift from their previous positions, with a mesh of apparently irreconcilable demands blocking the formation of a government, Reuters reports.

“According to the rules of our democracy, it is necessary that there be some accords between different political forces to form a coalition,” Mattarella told reporters at the presidential palace. “This condition has not yet emerged.”

The March 4 vote produced deadlock, with a conservative bloc including the far-right League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (Go Italy!) emerging as the largest group, while the anti-system 5-Star Movement was the biggest single party.

The center-left Democratic Party (PD), which has governed for the past five years, trailed home in third place, punished by voters for the sluggish economy, growing poverty and a huge jump in migrant arrivals from lawless Libya.

Mattarella said a pause for reflection would be useful to let parties “evaluate responsibly the situation”. A source in his office said the new talks would not begin before Wednesday.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio reiterated a previous call for a German-style governing contract with either the League or the PD and said he wanted to meet their leaders to discuss policy.

“We don’t propose a government alliance, but we propose a government contract to change Italy,” he told reporters after meeting Mattarella.

This proposal has so far been rejected by both parties. The PD says it wants to go into opposition, while League leader Matteo Salvini has refused to break with his coalition ally Berlusconi, which is a condition posed by Di Maio. lk/19:30

