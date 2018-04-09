МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Monday, April 09, 2018, 

Abbas says won't return to Gaza unless Hamas cedes control

Monday, April 09, 2018  11:35 AM

Abbas says won

Ramallah, 9 April 2018 (MIA) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says that unless he gets full control over the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, including the group's weapons, he will "not be responsible for what goes on" there.

Abbas' comments late Sunday dealt another blow to months of U.S.-backed Egyptian efforts to negotiate a deal that would sideline the Islamic militant Hamas and enable Abbas' self-rule government to return to Gaza, AP reported.

Hamas seized Gaza from forces loyal to Abbas in 2007.

Recent talks between Abbas and his rivals failed, mainly because Hamas refuses to disarm. This comes as tensions are rising on the Gaza-Israel border, with Hamas leading mass protests to try to break an Israeli-Egyptian border blockade.

Abbas told leaders of his Fatah movement he has informed Egypt of his demands and is waiting to hear back. ba/11:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Marina Abramović plans to stun herself with one million volts

Marina Abramović‘s next performance art stunt will...

Cannes bans red-carpet selfies

Top Cannes festival official Thierry Fremaux said ...

NASA's Hubble sets out-of-this-world record by discovering farthest star ever seen

Almost 28 years after it was launched, NASA's intr...

Mona Lisa 'grand tour' could cost €35 million, warns Louvre

A plan to take the Mona Lisa on a 'grand tour' of ...

French is the sexiest language, Babbel survey confirms

The Babbel language learning platform published th...

Top