UN chief Antonio Guterres calls for unfettered probe of alleged Syria attack

New York, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - The UN Secretary General on Tuesday called for international investigators to have unfettered access after an alleged chemical attack in Syria, AFP reported.

Rescuers and medics in the town of Douma say more than 40 people died after the alleged poison gas attack in the last rebel-held pocket of the one-time opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta.

"Any confirmed use of chemical weapons, by any party to the conflict and under any circumstances, is abhorrent and a clear violation of international law," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"The seriousness of the recent allegations requires a thorough investigation using impartial, independent and professional expertise," he said.

Guterres reaffirmed his full support for the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and its fact-finding mission which "should be granted full access, without any restrictions or impediments to perform its activities," Guterres added.

US President Donald Trump was poised Tuesday to decide on possible military action against the Syrian regime, after vowing to respond "forcefully" to the latest alleged chemical atrocity in the country's civil war despite strong warnings from Damascus-ally Russia.

Russia, a major Syrian ally, said Tuesday it will propose a UN resolution to investigate the alleged attack. ba/17:06

