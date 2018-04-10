Russian embassy says secret resettlement of Skripal and daughter 'will be seen as an abduction'

London, 10 April 2018 (MIA) - The Russian embassy in London said it would consider any “secret resettlement” of either Sergei or Yulia Skripal, the former Russian double agent and his daughter who were poisoned in Salisbury last month, as an abduction of its citizens.

If the pair were given new identities overseas, the opportunity to hear their version of events would be lost, the embassy said.

“The world, while having no opportunity to interact with them, will have every reason to see this as an abduction of the two Russian nationals or at least as their isolation,” the website said.

Ms Skripal was discharged from hospital earlier on Tuesday, more than a month after she was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent along with her father.

At one point, doctors feared even if the Skripals survived they might have suffered brain damage.

Christine Blanshard, medical director of Salisbury District Hospital, told reporters Mr Skripal could be discharged in due course.

“We have now discharged Yulia,” Ms Blanshard said. “This is not the end of her treatment, but marks a significant milestone.”

“Her father has also made good progress,” she added. “Although he is recovering more slowly than Yulia, we hope that he too will be able to leave hospital in due course.”

Ms Skripal has been taken to a secure location, the BBC reported.

The Sunday Times said Britain was considering giving the Skripals new identities and a fresh life in the United States to protect them from further attacks. lk/17:59

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.