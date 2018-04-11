More than 100 dead after military plane crash in Algeria
- Wednesday, April 11, 2018 12:52 PM
Algiers, 11 April 2018 (MIA) - At least 105 people have been killed after a military plane crashed in Algeria, media reports say quoting civil defence officials, according to the BBC.
At least 25 members of Polisario Front, supported by Algeria and seeking independence from Morocco for Western Sahara, are said to be among the dead.
The incident happened shortly after the plane took off from Boufarik military airport near the capital Algiers, but reasons for the crash remain unclear.
No official toll has been released.
Footage from the scene showed smoke coming off wreckage in a field.
TV news reports said 14 ambulances were at the scene and injured people were being transferred to hospital.
The head of the army has ordered an investigation into the crash and will visit the scene, according to a statement from the defence ministry.
Four years ago a plane carrying military personnel and family members crashed in Algeria, killing 77 people. ik/12:49
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:50 PM | Greek FM Kotzias: Serbia belongs to the European family
Serbia and Greece have no open issues, Ivica Dacic and Nikos Kotzias concluded on Wednesday in Belgr...
- 6:08 PM | PM Zaev addresses Parliament’s debate on no-confidence motion against government
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev welcomed Wednesday the decision of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE MPs to retake...
- 6:05 PM | Germany is Macedonia's partner on its EU integration path, says Osmani
Deputy PM in charge of European affairs Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Skopje with a delegation of th...
- 5:35 PM | President Ivanov addresses opening of Istanbul summit
Knowledge from all around the world is at our fingertips because of the internet and new technologie...
- 5:06 PM | PM Zaev meets US Peace Corps Director Olsen
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev held talks Wednesday with US Peace Corps Director Jody Olsen, who voiced s...