Russia calls UN SG meeting on Syria on Friday

New York, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Russia called a meeting of the Security Council for Friday on Syria and asked for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to publicly brief the body, Reuters reports.

“The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Thursday after a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting requested by Bolivia over threats of military action in Syria by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Today, he urged the United States and its allies to refrain from military action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack and said he “cannot exclude” war between Washington and Moscow. lk/21:54

