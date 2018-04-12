Russia calls UN SG meeting on Syria on Friday
- Thursday, April 12, 2018 9:54 PM
New York, 12 April 2018 (MIA) - Russia called a meeting of the Security Council for Friday on Syria and asked for U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to publicly brief the body, Reuters reports.
“The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,” Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Thursday after a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting requested by Bolivia over threats of military action in Syria by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Today, he urged the United States and its allies to refrain from military action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack and said he “cannot exclude” war between Washington and Moscow. lk/21:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:54 PM | Russia calls UN SG meeting on Syria on Friday
Russia called a meeting of the Security Council for Friday on Syria and asked for U.N. Secretary-Gen...
- 9:41 PM | Mogherini, Hahn to visit Macedonia next week
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and the Eur...
- 6:54 PM | Syria U.N. envoy says OPCW investigators to arrive Thursday, Friday
Two teams of investigators from the global chemical weapons watchdog are due to arrive in Syria on T...
- 6:49 PM | Greek fighter jet crashes in sea after patrol, pilot killed
A Greek air force fighter jet has crashed into the Aegean Sea after returning from a patrol, killing...
- 6:11 PM | Holocaust Remembrance Day observed in Skopje
By lighting six memorial candles, a symbol of remembrance for the six million Jewish victims of the ...