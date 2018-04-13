Palestinians wounded at Gaza-Israel border protests
- Friday, April 13, 2018 2:01 PM
Gaza, 13 April 2018 (MIA) - Six Palestinian protesters were wounded on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday as Israeli troops fired on demonstrators hurling stones and burning tyres near the frontier fence, Reuters reports.
One of the Palestinians was in critical condition, Palestinian medics said, as a protest dubbed “The Great March of Return” moved into its third week.
An Israeli military spokesman its troops were “responding with riot dispersal means while also firing in accordance with the rules of engagement”. ik/14:00
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 5:02 PM | OSCE’s Suomalainen: Media freedom getting better, critical issues still exist
The media freedom environment in Macedonia has slowly started to improve, but many critical issues s...
- 4:33 PM | Secret Ingredient to vie for LET'S CEE's Promising Debuts prize
Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient is competing in the Promising Debuts category of the 6th Intern...
- 4:22 PM | Koumoutsakos: FM Kotzias accepts alleged Greek irredentist aspirations toward northern neighbor
It seems that Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias, although indirectly, accepts Skopje claims about alleg...
- 2:12 PM | Merkel: We are here to help
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Friday addressed reporters...
- 2:05 PM | Companies from Israel and Kosovo interested in investing in Macedonia
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco ...