U.N. chief urges countries act responsibly over Syria

New York, 13 April 2018 (MIA) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing the Security Council on Syria, urged all states 'to act responsibly in these dangerous circumstances,' Reuters reports.

'Increasing tensions and the inability to reach a compromise in the establishment of an accountability mechanism threaten to lead to a full-blown military escalation,' Guterres told the 15-member council.

Guterres said his word after the prospect of Western military action in Syria that could lead to confrontation with Russia hung over the Middle East on Friday but there was no clear sign that a U.S.-led attack was imminent.

International chemical weapons experts were travelling to Syria to investigate an alleged gas attack by government forces on the town of Douma which killed dozens of people. Two days ago U.S. President Donald Trump warned that missiles “will be coming” in response to that attack.

The allies of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were eager on Friday to lay blame for the crisis not with him but with Trump.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said international relations should not depend on one person’s morning mood, in apparent reference to Trump’s tweets.

Russia has warned the West against attacking Assad, who is also supported by Iran, and says there is no evidence of a chemical attack in Douma, a town near Damascus which had been held by rebels until this month.

Vassily Nebenzia, Moscow’s ambassador to the United Nations, said he 'cannot exclude' war between the United States and Russia.

'The immediate priority is to avert the danger of war,' he told reporters. 'We hope there will be no point of no return.'

Meanwhile, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed that Washington estimates that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces have used chemical weapons at least 50 times during the seven-year-long conflict.

'Our President has not yet made a decision about possible action in Syria. But should the United States and our allies decide to act in Syria, it will be in defense of a principle on which we all agree,' Haley told the U.N. Security Council.

'All nations and all people will be harmed if we allow Assad to normalize the use of chemical weapons,' Haley said. lk/18:53

###

