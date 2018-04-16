EU calls on Russia, Iran to prevent Syria from chemical weapons use
- Monday, April 16, 2018 4:50 PM
The Hague, 16 April 2018 (MIA) - The European Union on Monday said Russia and Iran should use their influence on the Syrian government to prevent it from further use of chemical weapons, Reuters reported.
“The EU calls upon all countries, notably Russia and Iran, to use their influence to prevent any further use of chemical weapons, notably by the Syrian regime”, the EU said in comments to a meeting of the global chemical weapons watchdog, seen by Reuters. ba/16:50
