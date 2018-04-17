UN says Syria must not restrict chemical probe

Riyadh, 17 April 2018 (MIA) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on the Syrian government to ensure international chemical weapons inspectors are able to work without restrictions, The Associated Press reports.

Guterres said "it's the obligation of the Syrian government to provide all the conditions for them to work without any restrictions."

He stopped short of confirming whether the inspectors were able to reach Douma, telling reporters in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday that the UN has done "everything possible to make sure that the OPCW experts will be able to get to Douma sooner rather than later."

Earlier Tuesday, Syria's state news agency said inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons had reached the town of Douma to investigate a suspected April 7 gas attack. lk/21:04

