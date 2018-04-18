South Korea says considering negotiating peace treaty with North

Seoul, 18 April 2018 (MIA) - South Korea said on Wednesday (April 18) it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a peace agreement, as US officials confirmed an unprecedented top-level meeting with the North Korean leader, Reuters reports.

US Secretary of State nominee and CIA Director Mike Pompeo became the most senior US official ever known to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when Pompeo visited Pyongyang over a weekend at the end of March to discuss a planned summit with US President Donald Trump.

Pompeo’s visit provided the strongest sign yet about Trump’s willingness to become the first serving US president ever to meet a North Korean leader.

At the same time, old rivals North Korea and South Korea are preparing for their own summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In on April 27, with a bid to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War a major factor in talks.

“As one of the plans, we are looking at a possibility of shifting the Korean peninsula’s armistice to a peace regime,” a high-ranking South Korean presidential official told reporters when asked about the North-South summit.

“We want to include discussions to end hostile acts between the South and North,” Chung Eui Yong, head of the presidential National Security Office, said.

"We have also held in-depth discussions on how we could guarantee the North's bright future should the North make the right decision," he added.

South Korea and a US-led UN force are technically still at war with North Korea after the Korean War ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

Such discussions between the two Koreas, and between North Korea and the United States, would have been unthinkable at the end of last year, after months of escalating tension, and fear of war, over the North’s nuclear and missile programmes.

But then North Korea’s leader declared in a New Year’s speech his country was “a peace-loving and responsible nuclear power” and called for lower military tension and improved ties with the South.

He also said he was considering sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

A visit by a high-level North Korean delegation to the Olympics began a succession of steps to improve ties. sk/08:29

