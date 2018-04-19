Americans waste 150,000 tonnes of food daily: study

Washington, 19 April 2018 (MIA) - Americans waste nearly 150,000 tons of food per day, amounting to about one pound (422 grams) per person, and fruits and vegetables are mostly what gets thrown away, says a recent study.

The figure is appalling because as per the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization estimates, close to 795 million people worldwide are suffering from chronic undernourishment in 201-2016.

Almost all the hungry people, 780 million, live in developing countries.

The amount of land used annually to grow food that ends up in the garbage in the United States is 30 million acres, or seven percent of total US cropland. Some 4.2 trillion gallons of irrigation water gets wasted, too, said the report in the journal PLOS ONE.

The study further says that fruits and vegetables make up 39 per cent of total food waste, followed by dairy at 17 per cent, meat at 14 per cent and grains at 12 per cent.

"Higher quality diets have greater amounts of fruits and vegetables, which are being wasted in greater quantities than other food," said co-author Meredith Niles, an assistant professor at the University of Vermont.

"Eating healthy is important, and brings many benefits, but as we pursue these diets, we must think much more consciously about food waste."

The report, based on government data and surveys about food waste from 2007 to 2014, revealed that the amount of wasted food equals about 30 per cent of the average daily calories consumed for every American. sk/11:16

