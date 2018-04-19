Iran, Iraq, Syria, Russia hold 'anti-terrorism' meeting
Tehran, 19 April 2018 (MIA) - Iran, Iraq, Syria and Russia held a meeting in Baghdad Thursday of military and security officials to coordinate "anti-terrorism" efforts, the Iranian defense ministry said.
"Cooperation in intelligence between the four countries for common aims and anti-terrorism missions has been successful in restoring stability and security, and it should form the basis for future cooperation," Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami said in a statement from the Iraqi capital.
The "coalition" had played an "important role in the defeat" of Daesh (ISIS) in both Iraq and Syria, he said.
The meeting came the same day as Iraq said its air force carried out a raid on Daesh positions in Syria.
Tehran supports the Iraqi government and the Russian-backed regime in Syria in fighting rebel groups and militants by sending "military advisers" and "volunteers" from Iran and Afghanistan. lk/18:02
