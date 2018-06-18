Nielsen says no apology for separating families
- Monday, June 18, 2018 7:27 PM
Washington, 18 June 2018 (MIA) - United States Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen says officials will not apologize for enforcing immigration laws that result in the separation of children from their parents, AP reports.
Nielsen was speaking Monday at the National Sheriff's Association conference in New Orleans. Last month, Homeland Security began referring all cases of illegal entry to the Justice Department for prosecution.
Nielsen says agents are not acting cruelly, but are enforcing the laws passed by Congress. She says past administrations asked immigration agents to look the other way when families crossed the border illegally, but no longer.
The policy has resulted in nearly 2,000 minors separated from their families over six weeks, and is drawing strong criticism from lawmakers from both parties and advocates who call the tactic inhumane.
Nielsen says agents shouldn't apologize for doing their jobs. ik/19:25
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:28 PM | Three children aged 4, 2, 1 die in Veles fire
Three children aged 4, 2 and 1 died in a fire that broke out on the outskirts of Veles late on Wedne...
- 9:20 PM | Erdogan says Turkey became safe haven for refugees, West hid behind barbed wires
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Turkey became a safe haven for refugees while the W...
- 8:57 PM | Trump to order end of immediate immigrant family separations at U.S. border
U.S. President Donald Trump said he would sign an executive order on immigration on Wednesday to end...
- 8:46 PM | WC 2018: Uruguay makes knockout stage, Saudi Arabia out after 1-0 loss
Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Wednesday thanks to a goal from striker Luis Suarez, propelling the...
- 8:41 PM | Committee for changes in Macedonian, Greek instruction books in coming weeks
A committee working on changes in instruction books in both Macedonia and Greece will be established...