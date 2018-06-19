МИА Лого
Thursday, June 21, 2018, 

North Korean leader says he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia: Kremlin aide

Tuesday, June 19, 2018  4:07 PM

Pyongyang, 19 June 2018 (MIA) - North Korea leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that he wants to maintain high-level contacts with Russia, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on Tuesday, Ria Novosti news agency reported, cited by Reuters.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this month that Russia had invited Kim to visit the country and that he might come as part of an economic forum held in the far eastern city of Vladivostok in September.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited North Korea last month. ik/16:06

