Time magazine: Crying child and Trump; 'Welcome to America'

New York, 21 June 2018 (MIA) – Time magazine has published a variety of covers about President Donald Trump, but few have struck a chord like the one released on Thursday, NBC reports.

Against a red backdrop, the image of a crying immigrant child—a cutout from a Getty Images picture from photographer John Moore that has come to represent the ongoing border crisis—is juxtaposed next to the president. Trump looks down at the child alongside the words, "Welcome to America."

The cover comes a day after Trump signed an executive order to stop his administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the U.S. border.

The policy has become a flashpoint across the U.S., drawing extensive media coverage and fundraisers for nonprofits dedicated to helping immigrant families.

Time's previous covers have portrayed Trump in a variety of ways, including one from earlier in June in which Trump saw himself in the mirror as a king. No other cover, however, has so plainly questioned the morality of a Trump policy in a visual context.

John Moore, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer for Getty Images, has been photographing immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for years.

“This one was tough for me. As soon as it was over, they were put into a van. I had to stop and take deep breaths,” Moore told Time Tuesday, describing his reaction to the scene of a two-year-old Honduran girl crying as her mother was being detained in McAllen, Texas. “All I wanted to do was pick her up. But I couldn’t.” mr/20:49

