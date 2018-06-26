U.N. estimates 45,000 people displaced by Syrian offensive
- Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:53 PM
Geneva, 26 June 2018 (MIA) - The U.N. has estimated that about 45,000 Syrians have been displaced since government troops and their allies launched an offensive in the southern part of the country a week ago, AP reported.
Jens Laerke, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said Tuesday that those fleeing fighting in the southern Daraa province were moving closer to the sealed border with Jordan, with no apparent escape route.
A Jordanian government spokeswoman said earlier this week that the kingdom would not take in any more Syrians.
Jordan is already hosting about 660,000 registered Syrian refugees and estimates that the number of displaced Syrians in the overburdened country is twice as high.
Laerke said aid officials are "deeply concerned" about the safety of the displaced who he said are fleeing ground fighting and air strikes. ba/16:53
