Italy holds up EU action with migration demands

Brussels, 28 June 2018 (MIA) - European Union officials say Italy is holding up approval of some decisions at a summit of national leaders until agreement is reached on an overall deal for migration and other issues under discussion, the Associated Press reports.

A news conference to provide updates from the summit Thursday was canceled. An official statement said EU leaders Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker instead would brief reporters at the end of the two-day summit because “one member reserved their position on the entire conclusions.”

EU officials say the country in question is Italy. The new Italian government wants other EU nations to commit to sharing the load Italy carries as the landing point for migrants coming over from North Africa. lk/21:02

