EU opens new legal case against Poland over Supreme Court changes
- Monday, July 02, 2018 3:00 PM
Brussels, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission opened a fresh legal case on Monday against Poland over changes to the Supreme Court that it fears will further undermine judicial independence in the largest ex-communist member of the bloc, Reuters reported.
The European Union’s executive arm gave Poland a month to respond, which means the legal procedure will not stop the law entering into force on Tuesday.
“The Commission is of the opinion that these measures undermine the principle of judicial independence, including the irremovability of judges,” it said in a statement.
The Commission has challenged several changes to the judiciary that Poland’s nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party has made since winning power in late 2015.
The EU body says the policies weaken democratic checks and balances. The Polish government says they are needed to reform a system which dates back to communist times.
The EU has opened a broader investigation into the rule of law in Poland which could, in theory, lead to sanctions. But that is unlikely to happen as any such actions would be vetoed by Poland’s eurosceptic ally, Hungary.
But the latest legal move highlights Poland’s growing isolation in the EU under the PiS and weakens its hand as the bloc is negotiating its next seven-year budget from 2021. ba/14:59
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:06 PM | World Cup 2018: Neymar shines as Brazil beats Mexico to reach World Cup quarters
Neymar barged his way into the World Cup limelight with a goal, an assist and another helping of his...
- 7:31 PM | Italian police arrest 17 in crackdown on migrant, weapon trafficking
Italian police arrested 17 people in a crackdown on irregular migrant trafficking on Monday, Xinhua ...
- 6:44 PM | Migration: European Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece
The European Commission (EC) has awarded an additional €45.6 million in emergency assistance to supp...
- 6:15 PM | EC screening for Macedonia to focus on chapters 23 and 24
The European Commission and Macedonia are synchronizing calendars this week for launching the screen...
- 5:31 PM | Macron replaces Hungary ambassador after pro-Orban memo leaked
President Emmanuel Macron replaced the French ambassador to Hungary over the weekend after a confide...