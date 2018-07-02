Migration: European Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

Brussels, 2 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission (EC) has awarded an additional €45.6 million in emergency assistance to support Spain and Greece respond to the migratory challenges they face.

In view of increased arrivals, Spain will receive €25.6 million to improve the reception capacity for arrivals at its southern coast and in Ceuta and Melilla as well as to help increase returns. Another €20 million has been awarded to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to improve reception conditions in Greece, notably on the island of Lesvos, EC said in a press release on Monday.

'The Commission continues to deliver on its commitment to support Member States under pressure. Spain has seen arrival figures increase during the past year and we need to step up our support to help manage the numbers and return those who have no right to stay. And while the EU-Turkey Statement has greatly contributed to lowering the number of arrivals in Greece, the country is still facing significant migratory pressure, in particular on the islands. Over €1 billion has now been awarded in emergency assistance to help Member States manage migration,' said Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship.

With the new funding decisions an important milestone has been reached: In total, the Commission has now mobilised over €1 billion in emergency assistance to help manage migration under the current financial framework (2014-2020) – support that has gone to the member states most affected such as Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Sweden and now also Spain. lk/18:41

