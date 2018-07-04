De-radicalising ISIS child soldiers: survey

London, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - If the international community is to have any hope of reintegrating children who survive and leave ISIS, it 'will require a level of coordination and creativity not seen in any Demobilisation and De-radicalisation (DDR) programme to date' argues Professor Mia Bloom in an essay in The IISS Armed Conflict Survey 2018 published on 3 July.

Professor Bloom’s comments come as the Survey highlights OECD data that shows there has been a year-on-year decrease in dedicated funding to help child soldiers, falling from $27 million in 2010 to $6.5 million in 2016.

Professor Bloom argues that the way children are recruited to ISIS differs from other armed conflicts, with children in other conflicts being kidnapped, for example, and in some cases their parents killed, whereas ISIS' children are often introduced to the group by their families and parents:

'ISIS notably recruits children using non-coercive means by gradually exposing them to the group’s ideology, worldview and apocalyptic vision … This ‘soft’ approach by ISIS illustrates the extent of its propaganda campaign, which blurs the distinction between recruitment and indoctrination.'

'Child soldiers in Africa are recruited not for the future but for the present. Many, if not most, children are killed in battle and few survive to progress through the ranks to become leaders. By contrast, ISIS takes a longer strategic view of their child recruits. This difference in approach has significant implications for those actors attempting to rehabilitate former child soldiers: what may have worked for several DDR programmes in Africa – transformative roles for children aided by family, community, educational and religious authorities – may not work as seamlessly in Syria, as these institutions have been co-opted, controlled and distorted by ISIS.' sk/09:23

