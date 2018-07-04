Merkel: German coalition safe despite migration row

Berlin, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel played down a bruising dispute about immigration policy with her Bavarian allies, saying in a televised interview on Wednesday that the row did not risk the stability of her coalition government, Reuters reports.

'I can't promise that there won’t be disputes again about other issues, as this is usual when a government includes three parties,' Merkel told ARD television when asked if her coalition would serve a full four year-term.

'This time it was a heavy dispute about a topic that is also very emotional. But I firmly expect and I’ll do my part to ensure that we do our government work in a good way, and not only now but also in the coming years,' she said. lk/18:13

