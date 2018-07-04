Thousands protest in Poland over Supreme Court purge

Warsaw, 4 July 2018 (MIA) - Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across Poland on Tuesday night and demonstrations continued into the next day as the government prepared to carry out a radical revamping of the country’s Supreme Court, The Associated Press reports.

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice Party instituted a mandatory retirement age of 65 for Supreme Court justices earlier this year. Only the nation’s president, Andrzej Duda, can make exceptions. The measure took effect at midnight, and will potentially force more than a third of the 72 justices off the bench.

Most notably, the measure will remove Justice Małgorzata Gersdorf, the president of the Supreme Court, whose six-year term was otherwise set to expire in 2020.

On Wednesday morning, Gersdorf defied the legislation and walked into the Supreme Court building for work. She was surrounded by hundreds of supporters chanting “constitution” and singing the Polish national anthem, Reuters reported.

“My presence here is not about politics, I am here to protect the rule of law,” she said.

The purge is the result of a long-running clash between Poland’s judiciary and its right-wing national government, which has accused the justices of obstructionism and has systematically worked to increase its own power over the country’s legal system.

Last week, an assembly of Supreme Court justices responded to the pending purge by issuing a series of resolutions highlighting Poland’s constitutional guarantee of judicial independence. The resolutions stated that Gersdorf and others facing forced retirement would not comply with the measure.

On Monday, the European Commission announced it was formally notifying the Polish government of the launching of a so-called infringement procedure over the mass dismissals. lk/19:11

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.