Merkel, Orban clash over migration stances

Berlin, 5 July 2018 (MIA) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exchanged barbs Thursday on the issue of migration, underlining the split within the entire European Union over how to deal with people seeking refuge or a better life on the continent. The Associated Press reports.

Speaking at a joint news conference after their meeting in Berlin, Merkel said despite recent moves by EU nations to clamp down on asylum-seekers moving across Europe’s open borders, she want to ensure they are treated with “humanity” and the continent isn’t turned into “fortress” Europe.

“The problem I see, and where (our) difference lies, is that we must always remember and never forget that this is about human beings,” Merkel told reporters.

“Europe can’t detach itself from hardship and suffering,” she said, adding that illegal migration can only be stopped if there are legal avenues by which people can come to the continent to work and study.

Merkel described Hungary’s stance as “a problem” during the testy 27-minute news conference that saw the leaders repeatedly rebut each other’s comments.

“Germany and Hungary see the world differently,” said Orban, one of the strongest critics of Merkel’s migration policy since 2015, when thousands poured into Europe every day.

While he expressed a willingness to talk, Orban said his position hadn’t changed over the past three years.

“We only know one solution: close the borders,” he said, adding that if Europe offers support to refugees, it will be taken as an invitation.

“If people can come, they will come,” he said.

He noted that Hungary has deployed 8,000 police and soldiers to prevent migrants from entering the bloc through its southern border. lk/18:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.