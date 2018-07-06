Soccer kid rescuers accidentally pump water back into flooded cave

Bangkok, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - Rescue operations suffered a setback Thursday when bonehead volunteers accidentally pumped water back into the Thai cave where a boys soccer team has been trapped by flooding.

With crews furiously pumping water out, the unregistered group directed the extracted water back into the ground instead of into nearby rice fields, resulting in a stream returning to the northern Tham Luang cavern complex and hindering rescue efforts, an official said, New York Post reads.

“They may have some belief that their technique is effective for groundwater drainage,” the rescue operation’s commander, Narongsak Osotthanakorn said, according to the Bangkok Post.

“Anything that is not in the plan must be discussed with us first.”

Rescuers have been working around-the-clock to pump out as much water as possible so the 12 boys, ages 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach can dive out before new rain hits this weekend.

“We are racing against water,” Osotthanakorn said.

“This morning, I have asked for 13 sets of [diving] equipment to be prepared and checked the equipment lists and place them inside in case we have to bring them out in this condition with less than 100 percent readiness.”

The Wild Boars team had been exploring the cave system after their soccer practice on June 23 when the skies opened up and flooded the network.

Divers reached the group nine days later and have been trying to teach the boys how to scuba dive out — a feat even the elite frogmen say is one of the hardest they have ever faced, involving squeezing through narrow, pitch-dark passages.

And doctors determined on Thursday that the boys were too weak to attempt the treacherous expedition, with three still suffering from exhaustion due to malnutrition after nine days living off nothing but drips of water, CNN reported.

By Thursday, floodwater had been drained from a mile of the cave network, but another 1¹/₂ miles was still submerged, and monsoonal rains were forecast for Saturday, officials told The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Thai military has stepped up efforts for an alternative rescue plan — drilling down into the caves.

Teams were searching for a hidden air hole after the boys told divers they had heard dogs barking, a rooster crowing and children playing while underground, possibly indicating a shaft to the surface. sk/08:38

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.