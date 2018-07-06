Brussels readies new border enforcement plan

Vienna, 6 July 2018 (MIA) - The European Commission will put forward an ambitious plan to toughen protection of the EU’s external borders by September, President Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Vienna to mark the start of Austria’s six-month presidency of the Council of the EU, Juncker said the Commission would develop the plan in response to a call by EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week for stricter border controls, including an accelerated expansion of Frontex, the bloc’s border protection service.

“We agreed today that in September the Commission would make a proposal on the protection of the external borders,” he said. “Between now and 2027 we want to produce an additional 10,000 border guards. We are going to bring that forward to 2020, which means that in September of this year we will make proposals with that in mind.”

Kurz, who appeared alongside Juncker, said his ministers would push in Brussels for a swift compromise on five of seven files related to the asylum debate that are ready for adoption without waiting for a compromise to be found on the contentious rest, mainly the reform of the Dublin rules. lk/17:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.