Thai cave rescue: Six of 12 boys saved (UPD)

Bangkok, 8 July 2018 (MIA) - Divers have rescued six of the 12 boys trapped inside a cave in Thailand, officials say.

A senior member of rescue operation's medical team said half a dozen boys had exited the flooded cave in northern Thailand where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, The Independent reports.

Authorities in northern Chiang Rai province began the dangerous mission to release the 12 boys and their soccer coach earlier on Sunday.

Officials said “today is D-Day” as they face a battle against the clock to extract the children from the narrow Tham Luang cave complex before more monsoon rains descend - potentially trapping them underground for months.

Chiang Rai acting governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said 13 foreign and five Thai divers were participating in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually removed.

The operation began at 10am local time and authorities suggested it would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be brought to safety.

Osottanakorn said the conditions for the rescue were the best they had been since the young football team was discovered by British cave divers on Monday night. They have been trapped for two weeks after being blocked in by rainwater while exploring the cave.

The expert divers have been clocked at about 11 hours for the round trip – more than a mile each way.

Meanwhile, the boys – some of whom it is believed cannot swim – have been learning to use underwater breathing apparatus since they were first located on 2 July.

“I assure you that they are physically and mentally ready to come out, no matter what challenges lie ahead,” the governor said.

Authorities reported that water levels inside the cave network, which stretches some six miles into Doi Nang Non mountain, are at their lowest in days, with the divers now able to walk through the previously flooded areas known as Chambers 1, 2 and 3.

The boys - who are aged between 11 and 16 - and their 25-year-old coach got stranded after they embarked on an explore of the cave after a practice football game.

"Divers will work with doctors in the cave to examine each the kids' health to determine who should get to come out first," the governor said.

Army Major General Chalongchai Chaiyakam said the entire operation to rescue all 13 could take two to four days - depending on weather and water conditions.

The only way to rescue the boys is by traversing dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents and oxygen-depleted air.

Saman Kunan - a former navy Seal diver - died while making the dive to try and rescue the group of boys. lk/15:58

