Donald Trump 'fine' with protests as UK visit begins

London, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - US President Donald Trump has arrived in the UK, having said he is "fine" about any protests during his visit, the BBC reports.

Trump and his wife Melania landed at Stansted on Air Force One at 13:50 BST before a helicopter took them to the US ambassador's residence in London.

He is due to meet Theresa May, who is seeking a post-Brexit trade deal - days after he said the UK was in "turmoil".

Extra security is in place to police a number of protests but Mr Trump said he thought Britons "like me a lot".

Trump, who will also spend time with the Queen during his two-day working visit, added: "I think they agree with me on immigration... You see what's going on throughout the world with immigration... I think that's why Brexit happened."

He said "Brexit is Brexit" and the British people "voted to break it up, so I imagine that's what they'll do but maybe they're taking a different route - I don't know if that is what they voted for".

Trump has recently been under fire for his own immigration policy, which resulted in the separation of immigrant families.

Speaking at the NATO summit in Brussels before he arrived, Trump said the UK was a "hot spot right now".

His visit comes as the government publishes its plans for the UK's relations with the EU after Brexit. lk/19:32

