Finland launches limited-edition lager to mark Trump-Putin meeting

Helsinki, 13 July 2018 (MIA) – Beer bottles with labels depicting US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin and bearing the slogan "Let's Settle This Like Adults" by Finnish craft brewery Rock, Paper, Scissors have been seen in supermarkets in Helsinki, AFP reports.

The Finnish microbrewery created the limited-edition lager for the upcoming Helsinki summit on July 16, 2018, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet.

The beer’s label shows the presidents facing each other, fists raised, as both men ready themselves to embark on a round of the very game that inspired the brewery’s name and has settled countless arguments among friends and family for years: Rock-Paper-Scissors.

Speaking to Russian channel RT about the inspiration behind the beer, Rock, Paper, Scissors CEO Samuli Huhtanen said: “We here at RPS Brewing were thrilled to hear that Mr. Putin and Mr. Trump decided to go heads up in our beloved capital Helsinki.”

Is Rock-Paper-Scissors a good way to settle high-level diplomatic negotiations? Not as a first choice for making decisions, says Huhtanen, “but if nothing else helps, then this is adult way to settle things.”

For those who don’t drink but are still looking to mark the occasion, the brewery based in the city of Kuopio in the eastern province of Northern Savonia is also producing a limited run of “Let’s Settle This Like Adults” coffee from their on-site roastery in honor of the summit. mr/13:30

