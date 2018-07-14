МИА Лого
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 

UN elects Iceland to replace US on Human Rights Council

Saturday, July 14, 2018  11:12 AM

New York, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - The U.N. General Assembly has elected Iceland to replace the United States on the U.N. Human Rights Council following the Trump administration’s decision to leave the Geneva-based organization last month, AP reported.

Iceland was nominated by the group of Western nations and received 172 votes Friday while France received one, sparking laughter in the assembly chamber.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said the administration withdrew from the council “because our commitment does not allow us to remain a part of a hypocritical and self-serving organization that makes a mockery of human rights.” She lambasted the council for “its chronic bias against Israel.”

The 47-member Human Rights Council allocates a specific number of seats for each region of the globe.

Iceland’s term begins immediately and it will serve until Dec. 31, 2019. ba/11:12

