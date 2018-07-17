Obama criticises 'strongman politics' in coded attack on Trump

Johannesburg, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Former US president Barack Obama has made a coded attack on his successor, Donald Trump, attacking “strongman politics” in his highest-profile speech since leaving office.

Speaking in Johannesburg, Obama urged people around the world to respect human rights and other values that are under threat, in an impassioned address marking the 100th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s birth, The Guardian reports.

While not mentioning Trump by name, Obama’s speech countered many of the US president’s policies, calling on people to keep alive the ideas that Mandela worked for, including democracy, diversity and tolerance.

Obama said today’s times were “strange and uncertain”, adding: “Each day’s news cycle is bringing more head-spinning and disturbing headlines ... we see much of the world threatening to return to a more dangerous, more brutal way of doing business.”

He targeted politicians pushing “politics of fear, resentment, retrenchment”, saying they are on the move “at a pace unimaginable just a few years ago”.

He attacked “strongman politics”, saying “those in power seek to undermine every institution ... that gives democracy meaning”.

The former president added: “I am not being alarmist, I am simply stating the facts. Look around.” He also spoke up for equality in all forms, saying: “I would have thought we had figured that out by now.”

His words were met with cheers from a crowd of about 14,000 people gathered at a cricket stadium in Johannesburg for the speech, which was streamed online. lk/18:19

###

