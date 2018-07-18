Russian military offers to cooperate with US in Syria
- Wednesday, July 18, 2018 10:19 AM
Moscow, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Russia's Defense Ministry says it's ready to boost cooperation with the U.S. military in Syria, following talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, AP reports.
The ministry said in a statement Tuesday that it's ready for "practical implementation" of agreements reached by Trump and Putin.
It said Russia's military leadership is ready to augment contacts with U.S. counterparts on "cooperation in Syria" and extending the START arms control treaty, but gave no details.
Putin said Russia and the U.S. reached common ground on Syria at Monday's talks but gave few details.
The U.S. and Russia have backed opposite sides of Syria's war, but U.S. and Russian officials are working toward an eventual deal on the balance of regional power in post-war Syria. ik/10:18
