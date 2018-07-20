17 dead as tourist boat sinks in US lake

Chicago, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - A tourist boat capsized and sank in a sudden storm on a lake in Missouri leaving 17 dead, authorities said Friday after divers recovered the bodies of the last people who were missing.

The accident occurred the night before in full view of witnesses, at least one of whom captured video of the small boat bobbing in rough waters on Table Rock Lake near the city of Branson, a popular holiday destination.

The boat was seen struggling to reach shore against strong winds, before succumbing to the waves and beginning to sink.

Police said 31 people were aboard the amphibious vessel, known as a duck boat for its wheels that allow it to ride on land and float low on the water.

Some passengers were able to swim to shore, but the death toll quickly climbed as divers headed back in the water Friday morning to search for four people that had yet to be found.

"We found those (missing) within the last hour," Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Pace told AFP Friday morning.

Pace said authorities were "in the process of making notification to the families."

Authorities would not release the ages of the dead until those notifications were completed, but said several of them were children. The boat's driver had also died, police said. lk/20:32

###

