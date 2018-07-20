White House: Russia call for Ukraine referendum illegitimate
- Friday, July 20, 2018 9:46 PM
Washington, 20 July 2018 (MIA) - The White House said Friday it "is not considering supporting" a Vladimir Putin-backed call for a referendum in eastern Ukraine in the aftermath of President Donald Trump's meeting with the Russian president, The Associated Press reports.
Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Anatoly Antonov, revealed Friday that the two leaders had discussed the possibility of a referendum in separatist-leaning eastern Ukraine during their Helsinki summit.
National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said agreements between Russia and the Ukrainian government for resolving the conflict in the Donbas region "do not include any option for referendum." He added any effort to organize a "so-called referendum" would have "no legitimacy." lk/21:45
###
