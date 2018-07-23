I’m ‘very happy’ with progress in North Korea talk, says Trump

Washington, 23 July 2018 (MIA) - US President Donald Trump on Monday lashed out at the media for what he said was “Fake News” about difficulties in making progress with North Korea, insisting that he is “very happy” with how the situation is evolving, AFP reports.

“A Rocket has not been launched by North Korea in 9 months. Likewise, no Nuclear Tests. Japan is happy, all of Asia is happy,” Trump tweeted.

“But the Fake News is saying, without ever asking me (always anonymous sources), that I am angry because it is not going fast enough. Wrong, very happy!” lk/16:44

