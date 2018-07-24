Bild: Germany’s far-right movements ready for most serious acts of violence

Berlin, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - The far-right extremists movements ‘Citizens of the Reich’ and ‘The Sovereign’ are rapidly growing in Germany and their members are prepared to carry out ‘most serious acts of violence,” Bild daily reads.

These movements do not recognize the legitimacy of the current German authority and they do not have a single structure, and different groups use the names, even though they have no common positions.

The number of right-wing extremists currently is 16.500, and in 2016 it was 12.800, Bild said citing a report that will be presented Tuesday by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer and domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen.

Three-quarters of the people in that movement are men at the age of 40. According to the report, about 900 people are right-wing extremists, unlike 2016 when they were 800. According to the intelligence report, the movement is militant and showing “a considerable willingness to employ violence.” sk/09:28

