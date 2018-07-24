Kremlin: Putin, Trump may meet at int'l occasions,no preparations for proposed Washington summit

Moscow, 24 July 2018 (MIA) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet on the sidelines of international events, and no preparations are underway for a proposed summit between them in Washington, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

The two leaders will possibly meet at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires later this year and there are other options as well, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

Ushakov said that a few days after the Putin-Trump meeting on July 16 in Helsinki, US National Security Advisor John Bolton proposed a next meeting between the two presidents in Washington by the end of the year.

But no practical preparations for this meeting have begun, he said, adding that Putin has no plans yet to participate in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly scheduled to open on 18 September. lk/21:36

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.