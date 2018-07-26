Russia blasts US rejection of Crimean annexation
- Thursday, July 26, 2018 3:42 PM
Moscow, 26 July 2018 (MIA) - Russia’s Embassy in Washington has accused U.S. officials of “living in a different reality” after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated America’s rejection of Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.
Pompeo on had issued a statement Wednesday calling on Russia “to end its occupation of Crimea.” The declaration appeared to try to quell suggestions that Washington could accept Moscow's 2014 occupation of the Ukrainian peninsula following a U.S.-Russia presidential summit last week.
“The State Department makes declarations and statements on Crimea quarterly. We heard nothing new,” the Russian embassy said in a statement on Facebook. “Just more proof that our partners live in a different reality.”
The “Crimea Declaration,” as some media have dubbed Pompeo’s statement, followed ambiguous comments about the fate of the peninsula attributed to U.S. President Donald Trump after his meeting with President Vladimir Putin last week, Russian media reported. lk/15:41
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 6:36 PM | Top EU court voices doubts on Polish courts' independence
The European Union’s top court indicated that it agreed with the assessment of the EU’s executive th...
- 6:29 PM | PM Zaev: Without implementation of Prespa Agreement Macedonia cannot join EU, NATO
Without the name dispute settlement and implementation of the Prespa Agreement, Macedonia cannot exp...
- 5:57 PM | Vice-Premier Osmani meets Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Lixian
Vice Premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani and Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Yin Lixian discus...
- 5:36 PM | BRICS bloc signs declaration reaffirming multilateral trade as per WTO rules
Leaders of the BRICS bloc signed a declaration supporting an open and inclusive multilateral trading...
- 5:32 PM | Macedonia opens Chapter 23 of EU acquis this September
The calendar has been already determined for the European Commission’s screening process that should...