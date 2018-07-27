Putin invites Trump to Moscow in counteroffer

Johannesburg/Washington, 27 July 2018 (MIA) - Vladimir Putin said on Friday that he has invited Donald Trump to Moscow, countering an offer to visit the United States as a possible sequel to last week’s controversial summit in Helsinki, The Guardian reports.

Putin also addressed Trump’s invitation to Washington DC on Friday, saying he and the US president are ready for further summits, including at the White House, but that conditions would need to be right for any meeting to take place.

“I understand perfectly that President Trump has a desire to hold further meetings, and I am ready for that. But there would need to be the appropriate conditions,” Putin said.

Putin was speaking to reporters at a summit of Brics countries – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – in Johannesburg.

“He has, in fact, the same invitation [to come to Moscow], and I told him so. I am ready to go to Washington but I repeat: if the right conditions will be established,” Putin added.

Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that the US president was willing to visit Moscow once he receives a formal invitation.

“President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation,” Sanders said in a statement.

After last week’s summit in Helsinki, Trump said he had invited Putin to Washington but this week White House aides said the meeting would be delayed until next year.

National security adviser John Bolton said that Trump wanted the meeting after the end of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 elections which he described as the “Russia witch-hunt.” lk/19:33

###

