Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock

- Sunday, July 29, 2018 12:19 PM
Tunis, 29 July 2018 (MIA) - Tunisia on Saturday said it would take in 40 migrants, including two pregnant women, rescued by a commercial vessel, AFP reports.
The ship, the "Sarost 5" a Tunisian flagged supply boat, has been blocked for two weeks from docking off Zarzis in southern Tunisia.
"For humanitarian reasons, we will accept the 40 migrants," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said in parliament.
The African migrants, five of whom are women, set off from Libya and were lost at sea for five days before being spotted.
"Despite this delay in making this decision we are happy and relieved," the captain of the Sarost 5, Ali Hajji, told AFP. ik/12:18
