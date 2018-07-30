EU observers offer mixed picture of first Zimbabwe vote since Mugabe exit
- Monday, July 30, 2018 6:49 PM
Harare, 30 July 2018 (MIA) - Zimbabwe held its first election on Monday since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup and European Union observers said the vote was "very smooth" in some places and "totally disorganised" in others, Reuters reports.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a long-time ally of Mugabe, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa in the vote. Mnangagwa is the frontrunner but the latest poll shows a tight race.
A credible election after Mugabe's 37-year rule is essential if Zimbabwe is to exit painful sanctions imposed on the government and secure the donor funding and investment needed to stem chronic cash shortages.
Elmar Brok, the EU's chief observer, said many voters, particularly young women, left voting queues in frustration at long delays. The EU has not yet made a conclusion on how to judge the vote, he said.
"In some cases it (voting queues) works very smoothly but in others we see that it is totally disorganised and that people become angry, people leave," Brok told reporters in Harare.
"We have not found out whether they is coincidence or bad organisation," he said.
Chamisa on Monday said there was an attempt to "suppress and frustrate" the vote in urban areas where he has strong support. He offered no evidence to support his claim and there was no immediate comment from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
Mugabe emerged from eight months of obscurity on the eve of the election to announce he would vote for the opposition, surprising Mnangagwa who accused him of striking a deal with Chamisa. lk/18:44
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:22 PM | Athens pays respect to wildfire victims
Dozens of people gathered on Syntagma square in Athens on Monday night to commemorate the victims of...
- 6:49 PM | EU observers offer mixed picture of first Zimbabwe vote since Mugabe exit
Zimbabwe held its first election on Monday since former president Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de f...
- 6:36 PM | Referendum cost at EUR 3,5 million
The costs for administering the referendum on the name agreement slated for September 30 stand at EU...
- 6:19 PM | German FM: Membership for Western Balkans in EU's interest
Germany's foreign minister says it's in the European Union's "strategic interest" to expand in the W...
- 6:10 PM | Skopje In Our Hands 1963-2018 – a return to volunteering
Thirty years after the last youth work action was held in Macedonia, the Skopje-based Akcijashi civi...