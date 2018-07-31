EU unemployment steady in June but down year-on-year
- Tuesday, July 31, 2018 1:23 PM
Brussels, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - European unemployment remained stable in June when compared to May, though is down on an annual basis, RTE reports.
Figures from statistics agency Eurostat put the unemployment rate in the euro zone at 8.3% in June, compared to 9% in the same month of 2017.
In the wider European Union unemployment stood at 6.9%, which compares to 7.6% a year ago.
The figures put unemployment at its lowest level since December 2008 for the euro zone and May 2008 for the EU.
During June the Czech Republic had the lowest rate of unemployment at 2.4%, followed by Germany at 3.4%.
Greece continued to have the highest rate of unemployment at 20.2%, while Spain's was 15.2%.
All EU member states have seen unemployment fall in the past year, however, with Cyprus registering the largest percentage decline - from 11% to 8.2%.
In Ireland unemployment stood at 5.1% in June. Data was not available for Britain but its rate stood at 4.1% in April.
Meanwhile unemployment in the United States was registering at 4% a month ago.
During the past year youth unemployment in Europe has also fallen. In the euro zone 16.9% of under 25s were out of work - compared to 18.9% a year ago. In the broader EU the rate was 15.2% compared to 16.8% in June 2017.
Ireland's youth unemployment rate stood at 11.4% last month - compared to 5.5% in Malta and 42.3% in Greece. ik/13:02
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 4:02 PM | Dzijan Emin to conduct Philharmonic featuring Juan Atkins in Ohrid on Aug 2
U.S. musician and DJ Juan Atkins, often referred to as the originator of Detroit techno, will play t...
- 3:19 PM | Kumanovo-Beljakovce railway section delayed
The deadline for construction of railway section Kumanovo-Beljakovce has been delayed by 1,5 year an...
- 2:31 PM | Lower gas distribution prices for cogeneration power plants
The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) decided Tuesday to change the rulebook on tariffs for distrib...
- 2:29 PM | Skopje Summer to close with Music Youth's chamber orchestra concert at Suli An
The Music Youth of Macedonia's Chamber Orchestra will hold a concert at Skopje's Suli An on Tuesday ...
- 2:00 PM | Agency urges media to report professionally on referendum
Media should report professionally without taking sides regarding the referendum, refrain from broad...