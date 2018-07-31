EU unemployment steady in June but down year-on-year

Brussels, 31 July 2018 (MIA) - European unemployment remained stable in June when compared to May, though is down on an annual basis, RTE reports.

Figures from statistics agency Eurostat put the unemployment rate in the euro zone at 8.3% in June, compared to 9% in the same month of 2017.

In the wider European Union unemployment stood at 6.9%, which compares to 7.6% a year ago.

The figures put unemployment at its lowest level since December 2008 for the euro zone and May 2008 for the EU.

During June the Czech Republic had the lowest rate of unemployment at 2.4%, followed by Germany at 3.4%.

Greece continued to have the highest rate of unemployment at 20.2%, while Spain's was 15.2%.

All EU member states have seen unemployment fall in the past year, however, with Cyprus registering the largest percentage decline - from 11% to 8.2%.

In Ireland unemployment stood at 5.1% in June. Data was not available for Britain but its rate stood at 4.1% in April.

Meanwhile unemployment in the United States was registering at 4% a month ago.

During the past year youth unemployment in Europe has also fallen. In the euro zone 16.9% of under 25s were out of work - compared to 18.9% a year ago. In the broader EU the rate was 15.2% compared to 16.8% in June 2017.

Ireland's youth unemployment rate stood at 11.4% last month - compared to 5.5% in Malta and 42.3% in Greece. ik/13:02

###

