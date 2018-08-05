Venezuela's Maduro says foes used explosive drones to try to kill him
- Sunday, August 05, 2018 10:56 AM
Caracas, 5 August 2018 (MIA) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he survived an assassination attempt involving explosive drones on Saturday thanks to God, the people and the country’s armed forces, and he blamed Colombia and the United States for what he called a right-wing plot to kill him, Reuters reports.
In a televised speech hours after his address to a military event in Caracas was cut short by apparent explosions, Maduro said “everything points” to a right-wing plot that initial investigation suggested originated in neighboring Colombia. Several perpetrators were caught, he said, without elaborating.
“That drone was coming for me but there was a shield of love,” Maduro said. “I am sure I will live for many more years.” lk/10:54
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 3:48 PM | Croatia celebrates 1995 blitz; Serbia calls it Nazi policy
Croatia on Sunday celebrated a victorious 1995 military offensive in which it retook lands held by r...
- 3:25 PM | Iran Guards says it held Gulf drills as U.S. tensions rise
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Sunday it had held war games in the Gulf over the past seve...
- 3:19 PM | Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak believed to have killed 33: health ministry
An outbreak of the Ebola virus declared this week in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo is believe...
- 2:38 PM | Thirty organizatins launch campaign for boycotting upcoming referendum in Macedonia
About thirty civic associations, political parties and NGOs signed Sunday a memo of cooperation in o...
- 2:04 PM | Number of children under care of large-scale social institutions cut for 33.9% - Ministry
The number of children under care of large-scale social institutions has been reduced for 33.9% for ...