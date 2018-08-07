Australia's population hits record 25 million decade earlier than predicted

Canberra, 7 August 2018 (MIA) – Australia's population has officially ticked over the 25 million mark, according to the Australian Associated Press.

The historic milestone was recorded at 15:00 CET (11.01 pm AEST) on Tuesday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics' "population clock" which tallies up births and deaths, as well as those migrating or leaving the country for good, the AAP reports.

Australia's population hadn't been expected to hit 25 million for a few more decades but is thought to have been given a boost by the arrival of immigrants to its shores.

Australian Citizenship Minister Alan Tudge hopes that many of those new arrivals will opt to move to country towns rather than stay in Australia's biggest cities where infrastructure is under pressure.

"There are some areas feeling the population pressures, particularly Melbourne and Sydney, while there are other regions in Australia which are crying out for more people," he told Australia's ABC channel.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates that the nation's population is increasing by one person every one minute and 23 seconds.

If that pace continues, Australia's population is expected to hit 26 million in another three years from now. mr/17:29

