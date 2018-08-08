N.Korea must denuclearize verifiably, irreversibly: UN Chief
- Wednesday, August 08, 2018 5:34 PM
Tokyo, 8 August 2018 (MIA) - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday stressed the need for North Korea to commit to dismantling its nuclear weapons through a "verifiable and irreversible" process.
Guterres arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday night to participate in a ceremony to remember the victims of the nuclear attack on Nagasaki.
"We all share the objective of seeing a total denuclearization -- verifiable and irreversible -- to ensure that North Korea can be a normal member of the international community in this region," Guterres told reporters after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
He also insisted on implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions against North Korea.
The resolutions have put a number of political and economic sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and ballistic programme and the alleged threat it poses to the international community.
Guterres referred to agreements reached between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump during a bilateral summit in Singapore on June 12, saying they should be followed in order to denuclearize the Korean peninsula. ba/17:34
