Saturday, August 11, 2018, 

Pompeo discusses sanctions, Syria in call with Russian counterpart: spokeswoman

Saturday, August 11, 2018  10:55 AM

Washington, 11 August 2018 (MIA) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed recent U.S. sanctions against Moscow and challenges in Syria’s war in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Friday, a State Department spokeswoman said, Reuters reports.

“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the United States seeks an improved relationship with Russia and agreed to future dialogue,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

It was their first phone call since Washington said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions on Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain in March. ik/10:55

