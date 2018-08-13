EU court agrees to hear case of families impacted by climate change

Brussels, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - An EU court has agreed to hear a case brought by families across Europe against the bloc for alleged failure to adopt effective laws to tackle climate change.

The lawsuit was launched in May with the plaintiffs asking EU institutions to recognize climate change as a real threat to human rights and strengthen laws to reduce emissions.

The European General Court has now accepted the case, leaving the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union to provide their defense within the next two months.

The families from Portugal, Germany, France, Italy, Romania, Kenya, Fiji and Sweden are asking the Court to rule that climate change is a human rights issue and that the EU is responsible to protect their rights and those of future generations.

They claim that the EU’s existing 2030 climate targets to reduce domestic emissions by at least 40 per cent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels are inefficient to prevent the threat of climate change and protect their human rights.

The European families bringing the case all work in agriculture and tourism in the EU and further abroad and claim that climate change is affecting their livelihood, health, property, and culture. ba/13:02

