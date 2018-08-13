Merkel: No Balkan border changes

Berlin, 13 August 2018 (MIA) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected Monday any changes to borders in the Balkans, after leaders of both Serbia and Kosovo suggested in recent days that current boundaries are up for negotiation.

Merkel’s comments were clearly intended to squash talk of a possible partition of Kosovo, a prospect that many fear would trigger violence in the volatile Balkans amid knock-on demands from other nations for border changes.

“The territorial integrity of the states of the Western Balkans has been established and is inviolable,” Merkel said at the start of a news conference in Berlin with Denis Zvizdic, the prime minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“This has to be said again and again because again and again there are attempts to perhaps talk about borders and we can’t do that,” Merkel said.

Merkel reaffirmed her country's support of the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries.

