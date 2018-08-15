Putin ready to meet Kim Jong Un

Pyongyang, 15 August 2018 (MIA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready for a personal meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, TASS reports citing a congratulatory telegram from Putin on the occasion of the two Koreas' Liberation Day on Wednesday.



"I assure you that I am ready to meet you in the near future to discuss pressing issues of bilateral relations and important regional problems," the Russian agency quoted the telegram as saying.



Putin also said the relations between the two states keep developing in a "friendly and constructive manner."



He expressed hope that Moscow and Pyongyang would "consistently develop mutually beneficial cooperation, including the implementation of the three-party program involving Russia, North Korea, and South Korea."



The Liberation Day, celebrated annually on August 15, marks Korea's independence from the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule.



Earlier, Putin had invited Kim Jong Un to visit Russia. According to the Kremlin, the North Korean leader could attend the Eastern Economic Forum scheduled at Vladivostok in September, or pay a separate visit to Moscow. mr/10:05

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.